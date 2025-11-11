Phillies Are Cardinals' Best Bet For Nolan Arenado Blockbuster

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to cut ties with Nolan Arenado this offseason, which team could be a potential fit?

Last offseason, the only teams worth watching were the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros. That is because those were the five teams on Arenado's reported list of five approved landing spots.

It has already been out there this offseason that Arenado is expected to be more open to other teams this winter. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat tabbed the Philadelphia Phillies as a top option without many others.

"The Philadelphia Phillies seemed like the most logical destination for Arenado last winter, and that has seemingly only intensified after another year of playoff disappointment," Jones said. "Arriving in a market where he can be cast as a strong defender at third base but not be obligated to tote the run-producing weight of the lineup is Arenado’s best role at this point in his career, and shopping for big names has long been the way they’ve done business.

The Cardinals should call the Phillies

May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Outside of Philadelphia, identifying obvious trade spots can be challenging. The Houston Astros reached an agreement with the Cardinals last winter that was scuttled by Arenado’s no-trade clause and briefly re-engaged during spring training, but the sizable contract they signed with Christian Walker (who did not meet expectations in his first season) could still be an obstacle."

The Phillies are a team that could be desperate enough to give a call. Philadelphia had a very good regular season with 96 wins, but was knocked out of the playoffs early.

Philadelphia had third baseman Alec Bohm in trade rumors last offseason and that buzz has already started again. The Phillies have a big-name star in free agency right now in Kyle Schwarber. Obviously, bringing him back would make sense as a priority. But, it may be worth calling to see if the Phillies would want Arenado as well.

He's one of the best overall third basemen in baseball history. It's tough that things haven't led to playoff success in St. Louis for him. The Phillies are a team that could give him a shot at a title and he has a big enough name that maybe he could help to take the Phillies fans off the Philadelphia front office's backs.

More MLB: Cardinals All-Star ‘Perfect’ Fit For Guardians, Per Jeff Passan