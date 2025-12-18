Potential Nolan Arenado Suitor Emerging For Cardinals

Things have gone a bit quiet around Major League Baseball this week, but there is plenty of talent still for the taking and the St. Louis Cardinals can help to dictate the market.

There aren't many teams with as much ammo on the trade market as St. Louis. Brendan Donovan continues to be one of the most popular players on the trade block, but he isn't the only member of the organization who likely will be on the move.

Eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado hasn't gotten the same level of buzz as Donovan this offseason, but he has been on the block for a year at this point. On Thursday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal gave a brief, but promising update on the Arenado sweepstakes.

"Arenado, meanwhile, is a possibility for the Los Angeles Angels, who are negotiating a buyout agreement with third baseman Anthony Rendon," Rosnethal wrote on Thursday. "No trade is imminent, however. The market for Arenado will become better defined after Bregman and Eugenio Suárez sign their free-agent deals.

The Cardinals should call LA quickly

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Arenado, who turns 35 in April, is under contract for two more years. His former team, the Colorado Rockies, is paying $5 million of his $27 million salary in 2026, which includes $6 million deferred. He also is owed $15 million in 2027."

Los Angeles is coming off yet another rough season. The Angels finished in last place in the American League West at 72-90, but they remain aggressive. Los Angeles reportedly agreed to terms on deals with relievers Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano this week. Even if the club can't agree to a buyout with Rendon, Los Angeles would still be an intriguing fit for the Cardinals star.

The Angels expressed interest in Arenado last offseason but a deal obviously didn't get done. Arenado is from the area and reports have popped up all offseason pointing to the veteran being more open to waiving his no-trade clause.

The Angels have some talent, like Mike Trout, Yusei Kikuchi, Reid Detmers, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler, among others. If they could get a deal done for Arenado, maybe they could surprise some people in 2026.

