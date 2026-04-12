Red Sox's Willson Contreras Shares Thoughts on Ovation in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals dropped Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 7-1, which allowed Boston to even the series before Sunday's finale. The Cardinals kept it close for most of the night, but the Red Sox pulled away in the ninth inning.

Former Cardinal Willson Contreras picked up a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game. St. Louis traded him to Boston for Hunter Dobbins and a few prospects.

On Friday and Saturday, Contreras received a big ovation from the Cardinals fans in attendance. After the game, he shared what that meant to him with Ken Rosenthal.

Willson Contreras shows love for St. Louis

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) fields a ground ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"That melted my heart," Contreras said. "I have really good memories here. I have very good friends on the other side.

While the Cardinals did not make the postseason while Contreras was on the team, his three years in St. Louis were still very special. He joined the Cardinals in 2023 after seven years with the rival Chicago Cubs.

Contreras became a leader in the clubhouse and was one of manager Oli Marmol's most consistent hitters in the middle of the lineup. He originally was the team's starting catcher, but after the Cardinals stacked a lot of depth at that position, they moved Contreras to first base to compensate for the loss of Paul Goldschmidt.

He led the team with 20 home runs last season and helped keep them in the playoff race until the final weekend of the season. However, the Cardinals chose to rebuild under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

That meant trading several players, and that included Contreras, which opened up first base for Alec Burleson. But in the end, Contreras still has nothing but love for St. Louis and clearly enjoyed spending three years of his career wearing the birds on the bat.

The Cardinals were ultiimately forced to change directions, and unfortunately that meant getting rid of some fan favorites. But it's clear that there is no love lost between the Cardinals and their former star.

Contreras had some very memorable moments in St. Louis and was arguably their best player for the past three seasons. The Cardinals ultimately got what they were looking for out of the veteran slugger, who was also a clubhouse leader for a very young team.