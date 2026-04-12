4 Overreactions Already Emerging From Cardinals’ 8-6 Start

The St. Louis Cardinals have 14 games under their belt this season and it has been a good run for the organization.

St. Louis suffered its sixth loss of the season on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, but things have been very positive overall for the club. Through 14 games, the Cardinals are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for third place in the National League Central. The surprise Pittsburgh Pirates are currently in first place at 9-5. The Cincinnati Reds are just behind them at 9-6. St. Louis is just one game behind the Pirates for first place and a half-game behind the Reds for second place.

There's been a lot to like about the Cardinals so far this season, and a few things that should change. With that being said, let's take a look at four overreactions for the club.

Jordan Walker Will Get MVP Votes In The National League

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Jordan Walker breakout has been the biggest story around the organization this offseason and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Walker bashed his sixth homer of the season on Saturday night and has 13 RBIs to go along with it. Plus, he's slashing .314/.386/.706 in 14 games played. He's playing at an MVP-type level. If he keeps it up, he should at least get votes. Although it is very early to make claims like that.

Cardinals Need To Move Kyle Leahy To The Bullpen

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have been good so far this season, but they can be better. The bullpen has struggled overall outside of JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien. Leahy was very good in the bullpen last year, but has a 5.14 ERA in three starts this season. Last year, he had a 3.07 ERA out of the bullpen. St. Louis has Richard Fitts ready down in Triple-A and Hunter Dobbins will be ready soon.

Ramón Urías Was One The Steal Of The Offseason For St. Louis

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Ramon Urias (29) celebrates his double in the second inning as Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) looks on at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Ramón Urías has been great for St. Louis so far this season. He has slashed .259/.333/.593 with two homers and four RBIs in 12 games played. He plays all over the place and has given the Cardinals much-needed flexibility throughout the 2026 season so far.

Andre Pallante Is Back

Mar 31, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) pitches against New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien (10) during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Andre Pallante had a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts in 2025. He has made two so far in 2026 for St. Louis and has been a gift. He has a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings of work and looks like he's fully back.