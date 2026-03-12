Cardinals 'Emboldened' to Roll the Dice on Kyle Leahy

The St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation could very well end up being an under-the-radar strength for the organization in 2026.

The Cardinals no longer have Sonny Gray with the organization, but there is enough pitching here to believe that the club can make up for his loss and potentially be even better. Gray had a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 201 batters across 180 2/3 innings of work. Dustin May, if healthy, arguably has a chance to replace that production. If Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore can take a step forward with another year under their belts, that will be the difference between an average rotation and one that can be pretty good in the National League. Also, there are options for the back of the rotation including Richard Fitts, Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante. Plus, Hunter Dobbins will be ready to roll fully at some point and the Cardinals have prospects knocking on the door, including Quinn Mathews.

It has been a question who would get those back-of-the-rotation spots and while nothing is guaranteed, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch did insinuate that St. Louis wants to give Leahy the same opportunity Liberatore got last season.

The Cardinals' rotation could surprise some people in 2026

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) plays catch during spring training at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Cardinals have focused their attention on six starters, and the discussion is whether they keep all six going into the year as their rotation or adjust to some modified six-man rotation that involves a pitcher moving between starter and reliever role," Goold wrote. "[Richard Fitts] has made a strong first impression with the club, while Kyle Leahy and Andre Pallante are also pitching for starter spots and both have experience in long- and late-inning relief.

"The Cardinals want to give Leahy the same opportunity that they provided Liberatore a year ago by promising a long, regular-season run as a starter. The Cardinals were emboldened by how that worked for Liberatore and are eager to try it again with Leahy, whose assortment of pitches and ability to sustain velocity suggest success as a starter."

Leahy was nails for the Cardinals out of the bullpen in 2025. The 28-year-old had a 3.07 ERA in 88 innings of work in 62 total appearances. If he can carry that type of production into the rotation this season, that would be a game-changer. Imagine a rotation with May replacing Gray's production, Liberatore and McGreevy taking a step forward and Leahy pitching like he did out of the bullpen but from the rotation? It's not unrealistic by any means.