Three Contenders Remain In Play For Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals have been quiet since the end of December. Not much has happened since they traded Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox and signed right-hander Dustin May.

Sonny Gray was sent to Boston in late November, but the Cardinals have more trade chips on their hands. Their biggest one is Brendan Donovan, their lone All-Star from the 2025 season.

The Cardinals can probably get the most for Donovan this offseason. They still could use some young and controllable starting pitching. Several teams have been interested in him this winter, and Derrick Goold reports that many of those teams still have interest.

Will Donovan Get Moved?

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“Some of the same teams are interested in [Ketel] Marte or Donovan, and that is slowing the market for both of them, let alone the availability of [Bo] Bichette as a free-agent middle infielder. The Giants, Mariners and Royals have all maintained some level of interest in Donovan,” Goold wrote.

All three teams have a lot of solid top prospects that the Cardinals could show interest in. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported last month that they have had interest in Mariners prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes and Giants prospects Carson Whisenhunt and Gavin Kilen.

Whisenhunt is a Major League ready starting pitcher, so perhaps the Giants make the most sense for the Cardinals as a trade partner. But Donovan’s market has grinded to a halt thanks to teams showing interest in Marte and Bichette.

Still, it might be only a matter of time before one of the three teams Goold listed ups the ante on their offers and gives the Cardinals something that they can’t refuse. The Cardinals are selling high, and it remains to be seen if that will happen, but if it does, they can get a lot in return.

Donovan hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS during the 2025 regular season. Even though he missed a little time due to a groin injury, he was one of the most productive players on the Cardinals’ roster last season.

It should be interesting to see if Donovan ultimately gets moved, where he’ll go and what the Cardinals might be able to get in return for their lone All-Star this winter.

