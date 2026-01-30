What Cardinals Fans Should Know About NRI Signing Nelson Velázquez

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals made a depth signing, bringing aboard outfielder Nelson Velazquez on a minor league deal and giving him an invite to spring training. This certainly improves and increases the Cardinals' outfield depth.

The 27-year-old made his Major League debut with the rival Chicago Cubs in 2022 and was traded to the Kansas City Royals in 2023. He did not appear in the Major Leagues at any point in 2025. However, the Cardinals are giving him a fresh opportunity.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat expects that with Lars Nootbaar likely beginning the season on the injured list, Velazquez will make the Opening Day roster. Here is what fans should know about him.

What to know about Nelson Velazquez

Jun 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Nelson Velazquez (17) hits a walk-off fielder’s choice during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Velazquez bats and throws right-handed. The Cardinals have been looking for a right-handed outfield bat, and while they have had interest in Miguel Andujar and Austin Hays, Velazquez could be a good backup solution if they can't land one of those two.

He can play all the outfield, which gives the Cardinals a little bit of flexibility. Nathan Church is expected to be the backup in center field, but having a right-handed bat that can do that is important for the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, Velazquez doesn't have great career numbers, as he is a lifetime .212 hitter with just 31 career home runs. However, in 2023, he had his best year, and accomplished a lot in a small sample size.

That year, he hit .235/.302/.586 with 17 home runs, 34 RBI and an .888 OPS with the Cubs and Royals, all while playing in just 53 games, so there is potential for him to break out in St. Louis and be the right-handed power bat off the bench that they have been looking for.

It also would help to not have to spend more money in free agency and have somebody just emerge as what the Cardinals need. He does have some power from the right side and is also somebody that can be used as a designated hitter, which helps them against left-handed pitching.

The Cardinals have struggled against lefties, so Velazquez could help balance things out a little and give them an extra option off the bench. We'll see if he ends up being the righty bat they've been searching for.

