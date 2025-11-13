What Chaim Bloom Has Seen So Far With Cardinals

It’s been a tough few seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, but now it’s Chaim Bloom’s job to improve the organization and it sounds like he’s ready to go.

Boom spoke to Jon Morosi of MLB Network at the general manager meetings and opened up about leading the Cardinals now.

"If we don't learn from our experiences, then what are we even doing here," Bloom said to Morosi. "Obviously, a lot of great things. Great reflections, lessons both positive and negative to take from my experiences in Boston. Really enjoyed the time being able to get to know this organization really from the grassroots the last couple of years. Start making some positive changes in player development. Get a chance to really asses the whole thing from a different seat, but ready to rock in this one.

Chaim Bloom has a difficult job ahead

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"I think that when you look at this organization, this is literally the organization that invented the farm system. So, player development has always been a huge part of what this organization has done. That obviously is going to continue moving forward. To me, a lot of the values that this organization has lived by, they've always been there. They are timeless. It is really about investing more in the space, updating our methods, and trying to push it forward in that way."

With the general manager meetings ongoing, Bloom has spoken to the media a few times at this point. He has been clear about the team's continued interest in trading Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray, said the team isn't closing the door to the idea of adding multi-year commitments, and has spoken about the farm system a few different times.

Each year in the offseason, we don't typically see many of the headline-grabbing moves get done in the offseason at the general manager meetings. Instead, they are typically a precursor to moves that will get done at the Winter Meetings. But, this is a chance for the decision-makers to be in the same place while also speaking to the media.

Nothing concrete has gotten done, but we have been able to hear directly from the source, being Bloom, what the team is looking to accomplish.

More MLB: Cardinals-Mets Mock Trade To Swap All-Star Pitchers