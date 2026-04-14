What to Expect From Cardinals' Jordan Walker After Historic Start

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild during the offseason, which was kicked off by them trading away a few of their top players in exchange for prospects. By trading these veterans, including Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras, the Cardinals made their roster younger and cheaper.

But it put a lot of pressure on the young players in St. Louis. Top prospects like JJ Wetherholt and Richard Fitts were going to be thrust into the big leagues with the hopes being that they were ready to go.

Early in the season, the Cardinals have played alright, but they've seen breakout performances from multiple top youngsters, including outfielder Jordan Walker.

Jordan Walker is off to a fast start for the Cardinals

Apr 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Warner (75) after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Through the first few weeks of the season, there might not be a better player in the game than Walker. Through 16 games, Walker is slashing .333/.394/.767 with an OPS over 1.100, eight home runs, and 15 runs scored.

His bat speed, as always, is elite, but he's now pairing that with elite barrel control. He ranks near the top of the league in barrel rate and hard hit rate. He's still chasing a good bit and striking out at a high rate, but the fact that he's doing so much damage when he puts the bat on the ball is encouraging. What should Cardinals fans expect from him for the rest of the year?

What should Cardinals fans expect from Jordan Walker?

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This is almost certainly going to be Walker's best season, but it's important to keep realistic expectations attached to him. He's unlikely to go for 60 or 65 home runs this season. It would be shocking to see him post a 1.100 OPS.

But he's trending in the right direction.

While his swing decisions aren't perfect, they're better than they've ever been. As a result, his ability to be consistent is much easier than ever.

While it seems like a long shot, it wouldn't be surprising to see Walker hit 35 or 40 home runs this year. He's on a historic pace, but he's bound to cool down in the near future.

A realistic guess would say he's going to end the year slashing around .270/.330/.480 with 27 to 32 home runs. All of these would be career highs. Walker could also pair that with a dozen or so stolen bases, which would increase his value even more.

He's headed for a career year this season. This might be his ultimate breakout.