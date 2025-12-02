Where Things Stand With Cardinals Slugger Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals have been fortunate to have Willson Contreras as a member of the organization over the last three seasons.

Contreras was a big-time get for St. Louis. He signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to join St. Louis ahead of the 2023 campaign. Since then, Contreras arguably has been the team's most consistent contributor on offense and has done everything the team has asked of him. He was a three-time All-Star with the Chicago Cubs before coming over and signed as a catcher. There was some drama early on and chatter about moving him out of the position he called him -- and played well -- for the vast majority of his career.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals have a decision to make with Willson Contreras

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) draws a walk against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Regardless, Contreras did his job for St. Louis and eventually moved to first base ahead of the 2025 season. On top of this, Contreras also was clear that he wanted to stick around with the organization. For a team that has struggled, to have a guy as talented as Contreras show over and over that he wanted to be a part of the organization is important.

Things could change this offseason, but Contreras has been a great member of the Cardinals. On Tuesday, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan shared a list of the top 25 players who could be moved with their chances of a trade. For Contreras, they gave him a 15 percent chance of getting dealt this offseason.

"The buzz: Contreras always hits, and even with $41.5 million owed over the next two years (with a club option for a third), teams could use his on-base skills," McDaniel and Passan wrote. "He has expressed his desire to stay in St. Louis, though, and with a full no-trade clause through the end of 2026, threading the needle on the right deal could be a time suck for a team that needs to spread its bandwidth wisely.

"The scouting report: Contreras moved to first base full-time in 2025 and was a standout defensively, ranking third in baseball in runs saved. His plate discipline is just OK, but he always does damage at the plate, in large part due to his bat speed, which ranks eighth in baseball. He has posted 2.7 to 3.5 WAR five years in a row, and is a solid bet, especially considering he's a 33-year-old right-handed-hitting first baseman. Predicted chance of getting traded: 15 percent. Team fits: Padres, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Pirates."

Also on Tuesday, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Contreras is more "open" to the idea of a trade.

He, like Nolan Arenado, has a no-trade clause and controls his destiny. If he does get moved, though, he will be missed.

More MLB: Cardinals Star Is Strong Match For AL-West Champion Mariners