Cardinals’ Alec Burleson Opens Up About New Challenge in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to take on a new challenge this year. For the first time in many years, the roster is full of younger players rather than veterans, so the vibes will be different, especially after trading Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan.

The trade of Contreras opened up first base for Alec Burleson. That is Burleson's natural position, so he'll get a full runway there. But with so many trades having been made, Burleson is now one of the senior members of the club.

In an interview with Robert Flores of MLB Network, Burleson opened up about his new role and how he is embracing it.

Burleson prepping for major role in 2026

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) celebrates a RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Being 27 years old, people ask me questions about certain things, but it's something that I have to embrace," Burleson said. "I have to kind of step into that role and not just lead by example on the field but also be able to be a vocal leader as well, so I'm stepping out of my comfort zone a little bit but it's something that I've got to embrace. Somebody's got to do it so why not?"

Burleson won a Silver Slugger award last season. He was mainly playing in the outfield and as a designated hitter, but with Contreras gone, first base is open for him.

This year represents a new challenge for him, but it's clear that he is more than willing to embrace his new role and be one of the leaders on a very young Cardinals team. He could also be a major X factor for the Cardinals in 2026.

The Cardinals don't have a lot of recognizable names on their roster right now, but if Burleson can pick up right where he left off in 2025, then the Cardinals could be a much different team. He's a piece that they can build around in the next few years, and if he continues to show off his power, the Cardinals will be in much better shape than people are expecting this year.

Perhaps a lack of veterans isn't such a bad thing for the Cardinals. This allows Burleson to really step into a new role and become the type of player the Cardinals have been hoping for.

2026 brings a new challenge for him, but he is clearly willing to embrace his new role and step up for the Cardinals.