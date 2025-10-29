Why Cardinals Fans Should Want Albert Pujols To Manage Padres
It certainly seems like St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols still has a chance at a managerial position this offseason, despite missing out on the Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles jobs.
Reports have been swirling all offseason to this point about Pujols' future in a major league dugout. There was a time when it seemed like the Angels' job would be his, but that didn't work out in his favor. He was linked to the Baltimore job, but that also didn't work out. He's been linked to the San Diego Padres job as well and Cardinals fans should be rooting for this pairing because if it works out, St. Louis fans will get to see him in action back at Busch Stadium in 2026.
On the bright side for Pujols, he's reportedly set to interview for the open San Diego Padres job for the second time, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
"The Padres began the second round of interviews for their managerial opening on Tuesday by hosting Albert Pujols for several hours," Acee said. "It is not known how many other candidates remain, though the Padres have narrowed the search to whom they consider finalists. The manager’s job became open when Mike Shildt retired earlier this month. The second round of interviews is being conducted in person after candidates and team officials spoke over Zoom last week.
Cardinals fans should be pulling for Albert Pujols and the Padres
"The Padres also interviewed bench coach Brian Esposito and pitching coach Ruben Niebla in the first round of interviews. It is not known who else has interviewed, as the Padres have prioritized secrecy in the search. Pujols was part of MLB Network’s pregame coverage for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday and had been scheduled to be part of the coverage on Tuesday. Instead, multiple sources confirmed, he was in San Diego...The Padres do covet his experience and cache with players built over a 22-year career that ended with his retirement in 2022."
If Pujols were to land the Padres job, then Cardinals fans would see a whole lot of the legend in the coming years. For example, the Cardinals have a series scheduled against San Diego on the road from May 7th through May 10th. Then, the Cardinals will welcome the Padres to town for a three-game set in June from June 15th through the 17th. That's all for 2026, but Cardinals fans would get to see Pujols and the Padres each year.
In comparison, the Cardinals have one series against the Angels next season on the road from July 20th through the 22nd. The Cardinals have one series against the Orioles as well at home from August 25th through the 27th.
If Pujols lands a job in the National League -- in this case with the Padres -- then Cardinals fans would get to see him twice a year with a guaranteed series at home. You can't ask for much more there.
