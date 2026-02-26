Why Cardinals Infield Battle Isn’t as Open as It Looks

The St. Louis Cardinals recently added a new infielder to the mix by signing Gold Glove Award winner Ramón Urías to a one-year deal.

St. Louis signed Urías on Feb. 21 to a one-year deal. It's a good move. The Cardinals had been looking for another right-handed hitter for a bit and landed someone who can play all over the infield and bring elite defense to the organization. He's a career .257 hitter and is coming off a season in which he slashed .241/.292/.384 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs in 112 games played for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros.

The Cardinals infield will look a bit different

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old is someone who can come in and play any infield position. In 2025, he saw time at first base, second base and third base but also played some shortstop earlier in his career. While the Cardinals did just add another infielder, as of this moment it doesn't change things for how the club should look when they take the field on Opening Day. Alec Burleson is the team's first baseman, Masyn Winn is St. Louis' shortstop, JJ Wetherholt should be at second base on Opening Day and Nolan Gorman arguably should be at third base.

The theme of the 2026 season, or at least what the offseason moves pointed to, is youth development. The young guys need playing time to do that. Wetherholt seems almost like a lock to make the big league roster. If he's in the majors, he should be playing every day. Gorman is someone who has dealt with inconsistent roles with St. Louis and that has certainly hurt his offensive production at times.

Landing Urías was a good move by Chaim Bloom and company. He can give play all over the infield or get time as a designated hitter to help guys get off their feet. Or, if injuries pop up, then he could move into a consistent role at one of the spots. The Cardinals are loaded with young guys, so bringing in a veteran presence also was for the best. But, it doesn't really change the outlook for the Opening Day infield, or at least shouldn't.