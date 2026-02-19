Why Cardinals Prospect Could Add Unexpected Outfield Depth

The St. Louis Cardinals' depth is already being tested. Early in the offseason, outfielder Lars Nootbaar underwent surgery on both heels, and that has put his Opening Day status in doubt. The Cardinals will likely begin the season without Nootbaar, so they'll need to get creative.

They had been searching for a right-handed outfield bat, but seem to have stopped their pursuit. But that may not have been the best call, as now, they need more help in the outfield.

However, they may end up getting some unexpected help out there. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat, infielder Cesar Prieto might be an option.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Another depth option?

Feb 19, 2024; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Cesar Prieto (95) practices at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Filed under 'sure, why not': César Prieto tracking down fly balls in RF during BP," Jones posted on X.

The Cardinals are thin on outfield depth right now, so perhaps stopping their pursuit of a right-handed bat wasn't the best idea. They have made a few depth signings that could help, but taking advantage of the depth they already have isn't a bad idea either.

Prieto is an infielder by trade, but the Cardinals have also been trying out some of their infielders in the outfield this spring, so having another player potentially learn the positions will only help in terms of depth.

Still, it might be wise to go out and sign a right-handed outfield bat. With the team rebuilding, it won't be a crazy move by any means. Former Cardinals Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham are still available in free agency and shouldn't be too expensive.

But it can't hurt to allow more players to take reps this spring. The whole point of a rebuild is to give younger players a chance, and this could give Prieto a shot to prove himself in the Major Leagues and claim a role on the Opening Day roster.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do. Prieto in the outfield might not be something that sticks. The Cardinals really have to get creative with so few options. Joshua Baez is still in the minor leagues and has not advanced to Triple-A yet.

It's not a bad idea to try new things, and that's ultimately what they're doing here to prepare for the season.

More MLB: Cardinals Prospect from Sonny Gray Trade Suffers Setback with Injury