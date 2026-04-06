Why the Cardinals' Future is Brighter Than Fans Realize

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild during the course of the last eight to 10 months, and it wasn't received well by many fans. But that's understandable because no fan wants to see all of their best and favorite players traded away for prospects who may never make it to the big leagues.

But this was the right decision for the Cardinals. They needed a rebuild because their big league roster wasn't built to compete with the juggernauts at the top of the league. Trading away players like Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras may hurt, but it certainly bolsters their future quite a bit.

As a result, the Cardinals have a clear direction for the first time in years, led by top prospect and potential superstar JJ Wetherholt.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked all 30 farm systems in the league this season. Reuter ranked the Cardinals' farm system as the No. 4 system in all of baseball, headlined by Wetherholt and top outfield prospect Joshua Baez.

Cardinals farm system ranked among the best units in the league

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"Báez was a second-round pick in 2021, but struggled to break through at the plate during his first three full seasons in the St. Louis system," Reuter wrote. "The 22-year-old turned a major corner last season, hitting .287/.384/.500 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs, 79 RBI and 54 steals in 117 games between High-A and Double-A. Now he looks like a five-tool prospect with 30/30 upside."

Wetherholt is the easy prospect to highlight. He's one of the best prospects in all of baseball and he has all the tools to dominate the league. The second baseman is slashing .273/.359/.364 with a .723 OPS, 0.4 WAR, nine hits, a home run, and two stolen bases in nine games. He hasn't been the superstar that he has the potential to be, but that will likely come with time. He's one of the best prospects in the game for a reason.

Baez, mentioned by Reuter, has the chance to be a star, too. He was excellent last season and took the Cardinals by storm in spring training. Baez is an excellent athlete with enough power to slug 25 or 30 home runs early in his big league career, whenever he gets there.

It's difficult for the fans to trust a rebuild. But the future is bright. The Cardinals have quickly turned a bottom-10 farm system in baseball into a top-five unit.