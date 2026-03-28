JJ Wetherholt Hype Reaches New Peak With Cardinals Walk Off Win
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The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason was very eventful, as they cut ties with a slew of talented veteran players in an attempt to begin their rebuild in the right direction. With players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras being traded this offseason, all eyes turned to the Cardinals' top prospects.
The main prospect who stole the show over the offseason was top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who came into the regular season with a clear opportunity to start at second base every day.
It took Wetherholt two games to begin showing his true impact for the Cardinals.
JJ Wetherholt hits walk off single in second career game
In his debut, Wetherholt went 1 for 4 with a home run to kick off his National League Rookie of the Year campaign. The power in his bat is real and evident, as he was able to club a pitch out of the strike zone for a deep home run to center field.
But Wetherholt stole the show in his second career game in the big leagues on Saturday.
Wetherholt reached on an infield single to lead off the first inning for the Cardinals before promptly stealing second base. He came around to score two batters later.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, Wetherholt came up with runners on second and third with one out. On the first pitch, he grounded a walk-off single into right field to win the game for the Cardinals.
The hype around JJ Wetherholt is certainly real
The hype around the star prospect is real. He's showing traits at the big-league level that the fans didn't know he had based on his time in the minor leagues.
He's leading off games for the big-league club. He's showcasing his power potential by punishing good pitches from big league arms. And he's already flashed the clutch gene in a big way with this walk-off single.
A lot of young players will be overwhelmed by a moment like this. But Wetherholt was calm, cool, and poised with the weight of a game on his shoulders.
The Cardinals should be very happy with his production early in the season. He's a top ranked prospect for a reason.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com