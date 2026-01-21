Yadier Molina Returns When Cardinals Need Him Most

The St. Louis Cardinals made a big announcement on Wednesday.

After over a year of speculation and rumors, the Cardinals are officially bringing legendary catcher Yadier Molina back into the organization with a shiny title. MLB.com's John Denton shared that Molina is returning to the Cardinals as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

"No. 4 -- a jersey synonymous throughout St. Louis, Missouri and Cardinals Nation with legendary catcher Yadier Molina -- is returning to the club’s staff after three seasons largely away from the organization," Denton wrote. "Molina, 43, is returning to the organization as a special assistant to president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, the club announced on Wednesday. Molina will work with the Cardinals' catchers and the backstops in their Minor League system and help shape the development curriculum for those players."

The Cardinals made another great move

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a single for his final postseason at bat in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The two sides have been flirting with each other about an official return to the franchise for over a year at this point, but a deal has finally gotten over the finish line. Bloom shared a statement in response, as transcribed by Denton.

"We are happy to welcome Yadi back to the Cardinals organization,” Bloom said. “He is an elite competitor, a consistent winner, and one of the greatest ever at his position, and we look forward to many contributions during his visits with us in this new role, both in and out of uniform.

"Yadi will provide input on our catching program, will advise our staff on catching and game planning strategy, and will give me and our front office valuable perspective from his unique vantage point. Perhaps most important, he will help us nurture in our players the high standards, attention to detail, and championship mindset that are so critical to winning.”

Molina popped into the dugout a few times last season as a guest coach and now has an official role once again. This is arguably a great move. The Cardinals have a young roster on their hands. Molina is someone who is a Cardinals legend, World Series champ, All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner, and future Hall of Famer. If the young guys on this roster can pick Molina's brain, it will be for the best. The Cardinals are smack dab in the middle of rebuilding this organization and having someone who knows what it takes to win in St. Louis should be viewed as an absolute win.

