Yankees Lefty May Be Ideal Cardinals Target
The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching, but don't expect to see some sort of massive expenditure this offseason.
It would obviously be great to land someone like Framber Valdez in free agency or Tarik Skubal in a trade, but there's no reason right now to get hopes up for a move of that nature. The Cardinals have been open about how they need more pitching this offseason, but some sort of low-money, veteran deal is significantly more likely.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch floated a handful of options and one that arguably is the perfect fit is Ryan Yarbrough, most recently of the New York Yankees.
"An injury interrupted this past season with the Yankees, but he returned and pitched well and in a swingman role the lefty went 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA in 19 games (eight starts)," Goold said. "He struck out 55 in 64 innings. It's been four years since Yarbrough made more than 20 starts in the majors, and he’s more recent stints as a reliever with the Dodgers and Blue Jays. He has what could come up as an appealing trait as the Cardinals’ offseason evolves – a tie to Bloom’s years with the Rays.
"He finished fifth in the rookie of the year voting in 2018 in Tampa Bay, where Bloom was an executive. There’s a hedge here that may not fill the Cardinals rotation but could help the pitching staff. MLB Trade Rumors projects Yarbrough, 34, could receive a minor-league deal, and that would come with a spring training non-roster invite. He’d offer two-way support. Maybe he pitches into a starter role as a welcome lefty, or the Cardinals are on the lookout for lefty relief depth at a payroll-efficient price."
Why Ryan Yarbrough is a great suggestion
If you're a fan of the Cardinals, Yarbrough is the exact type of pitcher you should be expecting St. Louis to target this offseason. Last year, the Cardinals talked about a "reset" before a long -- and quiet -- offseason.
The Cardinals wanted to cut costs last year, despite winning 83 games in 2024. Now, the Cardinals are coming off a 78-win season. Even though Chaim Bloom is now in charge, don't expect the club to immediately change its recent spending habits. The Cardinals have a lot of work to do still and are more than a move or two away from catching the contenders in the National League, like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yarbrough has a career 4.22 ERA in 215 total big league appearances. In 2025, he appeared in 19 games -- including eight starts -- for the New York Yankees and had a 4.36 ERA. He made $2 million in 2025 and is projected just a slight raise to just over $2.1 million in 2026, per Spotrac. That's why he's perfect for St. Louis. He's someone who could help as a starter, reliever, or maybe even both in some capacity -- like Steven Matz last year.
Again, someone like Valdez or Skubal would be great, but adding someone like Yarbrough is a more realistic move.
More MLB: Cardinals Expected To Trade Slugger, But It Won't Be Easy