Cardinals Expected To Trade Slugger, But It Won't Be Easy
There has been one topic that has been hanging above the St. Louis Cardinals over the last year more than anything else: the future of Nolan Arenado.
After the 2024 season ended, it seemed pretty likely that it was his final campaign with the organization. He and the Cardinals both made it clear that they were opening to going in different directions, but he only had a few teams he was willing to go to and nothing came together. Instead, he stuck around with the Cardinals in 2025.
Now, the question of his future is on full display again. He sounded open to waiving the no-trade clause after the season ended and now the club will have a few months to determine a path forward. Will this offseason be different? The Athletic's Cardinals insider Katie Woo made it clear that she thinks he will be moved.
"I'm not sure, I do think the Cardinals will trade Nolan Arenado this offseason," Woo said. "I know I said that last year and it didn't happen, but this is different. So many different things are at stake here. One, Arenado, himself, is more open to different landing points. Last year, remember, he had just five teams he would be open to waiving his no-trade clause for. Did not mean that he would say it for sure, as we experienced. Also, Cardinals ownership is willing to spend a lot, or significantly more money -- or eat more money -- in that trade.
Will the Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado?
"So, two things helping the Cardinals and Arenado in that favor there. I don't think it happens before December, though, because what's the rush? The Cardinals have all offseason to kind of look and find a suitor. It's going to be complicated, like you mentioned $42 million left on that deal (and) a full no-trade clause. Teams still have to find, who I believe to be an elite third baseman, but there have been some obvious signs of decline...I would be very surprised, at the risk of repeating myself, if he were back with the Cardinals come Spring Training."
Woo isn't some random person with no connection to the team, throwing something at the wind. She's one of the top insiders there is in reference to the Cardinals. It's noteworthy that she thinks this will be the offseason that he is moved, but it does bring flashbacks to last year.
There was a time when it seemed like a near-guarantee that Arenado would be traded. The Houston Astros -- one of the five teams he would've been willing to waive the no-trade clause for -- had an offer out there for the Cardinals, but Arenado surprisingly blocked the deal.
For Arenado, he has two years left on his eight-year, $260 million deal. Last year, this was part of the reason why he wasn't moved. It seems likely that Arenado will be moved, but that was the case last offseason as well.
St. Louis should absolutely look to make a move. Trading Arenado would get some money off the books while making the lineup construction a little easier because then the club could use third base as a way to get guys like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Thomas Saggese at-bats. But, again, nothing is guaranteed until Arenado makes a choice, as shown through last offseason.
