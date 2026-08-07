St. Louis Cardinals Not Losing Former Top Prospect After All

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't losing a former top overall prospect after all.

St. Louis recently gave No. 7 overall prospect Quinn Mathews his first shot in the big leagues. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals optioned reliever Matt Svanson to Triple-A and designated former top prospect Tink Hence for assignment.

The move to designated Hence for assignment is the one that came as the biggest surprise. Svanson hasn't looked the same all season after a dominant rookie season last year. It was known that Mathews was coming up for a few days, but it just wasn't clear for who.

Although Hence was DFA'd, he's actually not leaving the organization, though. Hence went unclaimed on waivers and the Cardinals announced that he was outrighted to the FCL Cardinals.

The Cardinals Are Keeping Tink Hence

Feb 14, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tink Hence (30) delivers a pitch during a spring training workout at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"RHP Tink Hence cleared waivers and has been outrighted to the FCL Cardinals," the Cardinals announced.

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Hence on the mound. The Cardinals transitioned him from the rotation to the bullpen as a way to try to keep him healthy and the transition hasn't been an easy one. He has made 19 appearances this season down in Triple-A and has a 6.64 ERA to show for it. Obviously, that's not great. But the fact that the Cardinals are keeping Hence is for the best.

Over the last few years, the biggest question for Hence has been health, not talent. Again, this is a guy who was the No. 1 overall prospect for the organization back in 2024 after Masyn Winn graduated from prospect status. When Hence has been healthy, he has shown that he can get guys out. Last year, he had a 2.95 ERA, but was only able to make eight total starts down in the minors. In 2024, he made 20 starts for Double-A Springfield and had a 2.71 ERA.

This season, he has stayed healthy, for the most part. But clearly the adjustment to the bullpen hasn't been an easy one for him. Whether the Cardinals keep Hence in the bullpen, or move him back to the rotation, this is still a guy who can help the organization out.

Hence is still very young. His 24th birthday was on Thursday. Sometimes prospects are late-bloomers, like Jordan Walker, for example. Walker made his big league debut back in 2023 and it took until the 2026 season for him to develop into the superstar St. Louis hoped he would. Hopefully, Hence could be another story like Walker one day.