St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Postponed on Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday night has been postponed. Without delay, the Cardinals announced that this game would be postponed until July 7, when these two teams will meet in a split doubleheader.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather this evening, tonight's game (May 5) has been postponed," the Cardinals wrote in an official team announcement. "The Cardinals and Brewers will make up tonight's game on Tuesday, July 7th at Busch Stadium as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 will begin at 1:15 PM. Game 2 will begin as originally scheduled at 6:45 PM. Tickets from tonight's postponed game will be valid for Game 1 on July 7th."

Cardinals took Game 1 over the Brewers on Monday night

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy was very impressive as St. Louis took the game by a final score of 6-3. Leahy tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing six hits and two walks. He struck out five hitters and only allowed one run.

The bullpen locked down the Brewers' lineup until the 9th inning, when Gordon Graceffo surrendered three hits and two runs while only recording one out. This forced St. Louis to bring in its stout closer, Riley O'Brien, to record the final two outs and secure the win.

Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt was one of the stars of the show. He recorded two hits and two RBI while scoring a run and walking once. Designated hitter Iván Herrera was also impressive, recording two hits and three RBI to help lead the Cardinals to this win.

St. Louis welcomed Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio back to the big leagues, as Chourio went 4-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He's one of the better young outfielders in the league right now, but he hadn't appeared early in the season because of an injury suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

These two teams will meet again on Wednesday at 1:15 P.M. eastern time. Since it's a getaway day, the two teams weren't going to be able to make up the postponed game on Wednesday.