St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Series Finale Preview

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will go their separate ways on Wednesday afternoon after a matchup with the first pitch scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET.

St. Louis and Milwaukee began their three-game series on Monday with the Cardinals coming out on top 6-3 to improve to 21-14 on the season. With the Cardinals' win, the Brewers' record dropped to 18-16 on the season.

The Cardinals and Brewers were supposed to continue the series on Tuesday, but Mother Nature had other plans. The contest was postponed until July and now the clubs will conclude their series on Wednesday afternoon.

Let's preview the series finale between these two National League Central rivals.

Pitching Probables

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cardinals: Right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante

Brewers: Right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat

The Cardinals will turn to Pallante to try to earn the short two-game sweep. Pallante has bounced back for the Cardinals so far this season after a bad 2025 season. Last year, Pallante logged a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts. So far this season, he has a 3.73 ERA in six starts for St. Louis across 31 1/3 innings of work. He looks much more like the guy who had a 3.78 ERA across 121 1/3 innings pitched in 2024.

Sproat came over to Milwaukee in the Freddy Peralta trade this past offseason with the New York Mets. He has appeared in six games so far this season and has a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings of work.

Recent Play

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

St. Louis enters the matchup as one of the hottest teams in baseball. On top of beating the Brewers on Monday, the Cardinals have actually won seven of their last eight games. The Cardinals swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series and then took two from the Los Angeles Dodgers before beginning the series against Milwaukee. St. Louis has been great and two of the biggest reasons why have been Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt.

The Brewers are 4-3 over their last seven games heading into Wednesday's contest.

Next Steps For Both Teams

Feb 12, 2024; Peoria, AZ, USA; A general view of a hat belonging to a member of the San Diego Padres during a workout day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

After the Cardinals wrap up their series against the Brewers, they will fly to California ahead of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres beginning on Thursday. Then, the Cardinals will begin a series against the Athletics.

The Brewers will return to Milwaukee in preparation for a three-game series against the New York Yankees beginning on Friday. Then, the Brewers will face the Padres in a three-game set.