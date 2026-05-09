These 6 Cardinals Will Be Gone By the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best overall teams in baseball so far this season. Arguably, this is a trend that can be sustainable throughout the campaign, but that doesn't mean that there won't be changes along the way.

The Major League Baseball season is long and the end of a roster is always a revolving door. We've already seen the Cardinals' bullpen specifically churn through a few guys already and it's only May 8. There are going to be roster changes, whether that means trades, cuts, signings, demotions, or promotions. The big day to watch this season is August 3. That is the day of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. St. Louis president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has already said that the plan for the season hasn't shifted, despite the hot start. So, don't be shocked to see at least a veteran or two sent elsewhere. Plus, again, there will be changes throughout the roster elsewhere as well.

Here are six guys who might not make it through the trade deadline on the Cardinals' roster for various reasons.

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Lars Nootbaar

Nootbaar was the subject of trade rumors this past offseason, but surgery on both of his heels certainly didn't help his trade value. He should return to the lineup by early June. The Cardinals have gotten this far this season without him. The lineup should be better with him in it, but if he has a good few months, he also could bring a major return back to St. Louis.

JoJo Romero

The lefty reliever, like Nootbaar, was talked about as a potential trade chip this past offseason. He has followed his breakout 2025 campaign with a 3.50 ERA in 18 total appearances on the season for St. Louis so far. Relievers are a luxury at the trade deadline. Romero can help some contender and bring a pretty penny back as well.

Ryne Stanek

Ryne Stanek has had a tough season so far in St. Louis. In 17 appearances, he has a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings pitched. If he turns it around, he'll be a trade candidate. If his struggles continue, he very well could be a candidate to be designated for assignment.

Matt Svanson

Matt Svanson has started to turn things around, but he still has a 9.64 ERA in 17 total appearnaces. If he doesn't fully turn it around over the next few months, a demotion to Triple-A at some point would make a lot of sense.

Justin Bruihl

Justin Bruihl also hasn't had a great start to the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 18 total appearances. He's another guy to watch if he doesn't turn things around.

Yohel Pozo

Yohel Pozo has only played in nine games so far and is hitting .118. At some point, the Cardinals are going to need to use the roster spot elsewhere. Don't be shocked if he ends up down in the minors at some point.