This Day in Cardinals History: 'Go Crazy Folks! Go Crazy!'

The 1985 St. Louis Cardinals are without a doubt one of the best teams in Major League Baseball history to not win a World Series. They came close in Game 6, but things fell apart after Don Denkinger incorrectly called then-Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Orta safe and sparked a Kansas City comeback.

However, that certainly doesn't take away from what a great team this was. Players like Ozzie Smith, Ken Dayley, Darrell Porter, Tom Herr, John Tudor, Willie McGee, Tom Herr, Jack Clark, Terry Pendelton and Andy Van Slyke helped deliver the franchise's 15th National League pennant. Also on the roster were Joaquin Andujar, Danny Cox, Todd Worrell, Bob Forsch and Ricky Horton.

One of the highlights of the season came on this day in 1985 when the Cardinals walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, thanks to a home run by Smith that put St. Louis ahead in the series.

OTD: 10/14/85



“Smith corks one out to right down the line... it may go... Go crazy folks, go crazy! It's a home run, and the Cardinals have won the game, by the score of 3-2 on a home run by the wizard!" - Jack Buck🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ehMmTC5q8s — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) October 14, 2026

'Go Crazy Folks! Go Crazy!'

Aug 19, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals hall of fame shortstop Ozzie Smith talks with hall of fame manager Whitey Herzog before a game against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith was never known for his power, having hit just six home runs during the regular season, but after Coleman's tarp injury, the Cardinals needed somebody to step up, and in Game 5, the one to do that was Smith.

The game was tied at two apiece in the bottom of the ninth when Smith stepped to the plate against Dodgers closer Tom Niedenfuer and hit one of the most memorable home runs in St. Louis history, also prompting one of the most famous calls from the legendary Jack Buck.

As the ball cleared the wall, Buck was overcome with excitement and told the crowd to "go crazy folks!"

And "go crazy" they did as the Cardinals pulled off an exciting 3-2 victory to put themselves one way away from their second World Series since winning their title in 1982. Even more surprising was that Smith had homered, given that he was more of a contact hitter.

But the greatest shortstop of all time always seemed to come through when the lights were at their brightest, and such was the case in Game 5.

From there, it was onwards and upwards for the Cardinals, who came back from a late deficit to win Game 6 of the series and secure their trip to the World Series, but Smith's home run was the catalyst that got the Cardinals over the hump after they fell behind 2-0 in the series.

That home run is one of the signature moments in Cardinals history and will never be forgotten.