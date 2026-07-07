Cardinals Should Only Trade Lars Nootbaar on One Condition

The St. Louis Cardinals have managed to stay in postseason contention despite entering a rebuild under Chaim Bloom. This is a team that wasn't expected to do much this year after making several trades in the offseason.

Though they are in contention, selling at the trade deadline is very much on the table, and one of their possible trade candidates is outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

Nootbaar has played well since returning from the injured list last month, so he could potentially bring back a solid return. However, former Cardinal Lance Lynn believes the fan favorite outfielder should only be traded on one condition.

Will Lars Nootbaar get traded at the deadline?



Lance Lynn says he should only be traded if the Cardinals believe it gives them a better chance to win the World Series. pic.twitter.com/vDbn7QPQ2A — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) July 6, 2026

Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; A team trainer attends to St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) after fouled a pitch off the side of his face in the seventh inning of the game against the Miami Marlinsat loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lars is under control next year, so I actually see him as less likely to get traded than the people that are not under team control for next year," Lynn said.

"If you are going for a World Series push, then you would go for it and you get what you want."

Nootbaar is a fan favorite in St. Louis and has been since he made his major league debut in 2021. However, Lynn clearly believes that the Cardinals should only move him if they are going for a World Series title.

In all likelihood, the Cardinals are not going to be pushing for a World Series title. They will likely stick to their plan and remain on track with their rebuild. In that case, Nootbaar should be held onto because he still has one more year of club control after 2026.

Nootbaar being traded would clear a spot for Joshua Baez, but he is still valuable to this team, and if he is moved, the Cardinals would lose one of their few veteran leaders that are guiding the young core.

As long as they stick to their plan, Nootbaar is going to be a key part of that and is too valuable to give up. The Cardinals are still rebuilding, so it's important that they stick to what they have planned.

This current club, despite where it currently stands, is not capable of winning the World Series, so it's going to be important that they hold onto Nootbaar rather than trade him.

It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom is thinking as the deadline approaches, but the Cardinals simply do not need to trade Nootbaar. They are not in a position to win a World Series title, and that will likely take a few more years.