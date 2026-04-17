Two Predictions for Cardinals with 2026 Season in Full Swing

The St. Louis Cardinals have played better than expected to start the 2026 season. After 18 games, they are 10-8 and are not far out of first place in the National League Central. A lot has gone right so far, even after the trades of Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan.

The rebuild is underway, but that doesn't mean that good things can't happen for the 2026 team. In fact, this team can still be fun to watch.

Here are a few bold predictions for the 2026 Cardinals and what to expect with the season now in full swing.

The Cardinals will finish over .500

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a two run home run for his second home run of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have yet to fall below .500 at any point this season. There is still a lot of time for that to happen, but with some of their best players gone, it's nothing short of impressive that they have been able to keep their heads above water.

As long as their young players keep producing and they keep scoring runs, then it's too much of a stretch to assume that the Cardinals can at least finish the year over the .500 mark. So far, they have been better than expected and have been able to beat some pretty solid teams, including the Cleveland Guardians.

It will be interesting to see if they can keep it up, but there is also good energy around this club, and that too can lead to a better performance on the field.

Jordan Walker will win MVP and Comeback Player of the Year

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this season is Jordan Walker, who leads Major League Baseball with eight home runs. Last year, he managed just five, and it was yet another lost season for the former top prospect.

However, it's clear that the work he put in this past offseason is paying off, and if he can stay hot, he could lead the Cardinals to be better than expected. Not only that, but he could find himself in the mix for the National League MVP and Comeback Player of the Year awards.

He has had several down seasons recently, but finally appears to be breaking out. There may be some growing pains, but if he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be a truly dynamic player. If these predictions come true, he would be the first Cardinals player to win MVP since Paul Goldschmidt in 2022 and the first player since San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey to win MVP and Comeback Player of the Year in the same season.