The Moment Things Finally Changed for Jordan Walker

The St. Louis Cardinals came into Wednesday's series finale with the Cleveland Guardians with a 9-8 record and sat just one game back in the National League Central. While they have cooled off just a little bit, there are still things to look forward to for the Cardinals as the 2026 season continues.

Jordan Walker entered Wednesday's game with eight home runs, which was the most in Major League Baseball. It's still early, but Walker seems to have unlocked his full potential again, which is a good thing for the Cardinals as they assess their future and decide what their core will look like.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared the moment he believes changed everything for Walker, when he successfully challenged a strike call in the team's final spring training game and hit a home run on the next pitch.

Jordan Walker turned a corner in spring training

Apr 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"The ABS showed that indeed Jordan was right and it was a ball," Goold said on "Cardinal Territory."

"It was very, very close. He then goes 'woah', and then he's just grinning, like he's just laughing. He's at ease."

It seems that this was the moment that things finally began to click for Walker. He has struggled at the plate in each of his last two seasons and did not perform well for most of spring training. But sometimes, all it takes is one moment for things to finally click.

From that moment on, Walker was dialed in. He homered during the Cardinals' first homestand of the year and then went on a tear, starting with a grand slam in Detroit. He even joined some elite company featuring Cardinals greats such as Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Mark McGwire and Stan Musial.

Now, Walker appears to be back where he was in 2023, his rookie season. That year, Walker was one of the few bright spots for a team that went 71-91 and finished in last place in the NL Central.

Now, Walker has provided a spark for the Cardinals and has helped their offense score more runs, while also becoming a true centerpiece in a lineup that desperately needs one after the departures of Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan and Sonny Gray this past offseason.

It will be interesting to see if Walker can keep this up and become the player that the Cardinals always expected that he could.