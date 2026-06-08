Why Cardinals Shouldn't Give Up on Victor Scott II Just Yet

The St. Louis Cardinals managed to pull off a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend and run their winning streak up to four games. They remain in front in the National League wild card race at 35-28.

After Sunday's win, the Cardinals sent center fielder Victor Scott II down to Triple-A Memphis, seemingly clearing the way for Nathan Church to make his return from the injured list.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Scott as somebody that the Cardinals need to pull the plug on due to his struggles at the plate now that there are other options available.

"We now have three seasons' worth of evidence that Scott is a plus baserunner, an above-average center fielder...and a Mendoza Line hitter," Miller writes. "And with Joshua Báez coming sooner rather than later, they might just give up on Scott altogether."

Cardinals shouldn't quit on Victor Scott II yet

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Scott is hitting just .194/.276/.258 with two home runs, nine RBI and a .534 OPS. He also has a negative WAR. Offensively, he has not been what the Cardinals need him to be.

However, this does not mean that the Cardinals should give up on him. The 25-year-old center fielder is still young and does at least add value to the team. He is fast, can play elite defense in center field, and is also a threat on the basepaths. He even had a crucial sacrifice bunt in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Scott has struggled at the plate over the past three seasons, but it is also important to remember that he was rushed a bit to the major leagues in 2024 due to injuries on the Cardinals' roster. He made his major league debut that year despite having never played in Triple-A.

So, there are reasons to still have hope for Scott. Perhaps a trip down to the minor leagues will help him reset and allow him to come back in a better place. There is still a lot of upside with him, and cutting ties would not be wise, especially considering that he is only 25 years old.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals shuffle their outfield with Scott in the minors, but fans shouldn't expect this to be the last they see of Scott. No matter how long it takes, he will get another opportunity to prove himself, even if the Cardinals plan to use other players.