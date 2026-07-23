Cardinals Officially Cut Ties With Former 4th-Round Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a handful of moves down in the minor leagues on Thursday, including the release of a former fourth-round pick.

St. Louis selected right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell in the fourth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft and he worked his way through the organization all the way up to Triple-A Memphis, but he was never able to get over the hump and make the jump to the majors.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that he has been given his unconditional release, along with a handful of movements throughout the system.

The Cardinals Were Busy Down In The Minors

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ian Bedell (92) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "OF Travis Honeyman (AA) has been placed on the 7-day IL. INF Trey Paige (AA) has been reinstated from the Development List. RHP Keiverson Ramírez has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach (A).

"LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) and RHP Joseph King (A+) had their rehab assignments transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. RHP Ian Bedell (AAA) has been given his unconditional release."

Bedell was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri. His professional debut didn't come until 2021 and was a very small sample size. Bedell pitched in just two games that season, including one start, with High-A Peoria.

The 2023 campaign was when Bedell really took off and started to impress down in the minors. That year, he made 27 appearances, including 19 starts, with High-A Peoria and had a 2.44 ERA in 96 innings pitched. In 2024, he split his season between Double-A and Triple-A. In 2025, he spent most of the season in Triple-A. In 2026, he spent the entire season in Triple-A before his release on Thursday. This season, Bedell had an 11.78 ERA across 11 appearances, including one start, in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

Bedell is just 26 years old and worked his way all the way up to Triple-A. It would be a bit surprising to see another team not give him a shot. Back in 2024, Bedell was the Cardinals' No. 20 overall prospect. In 2025, he dropped and was the club's No. 26 prospect. Someone will surely convince themselves that he's worth a flier.

Like most minor league moves, this isn't something that impacts the Cardinals at the big league level or moves the needle for the club. The Cardinals' bullpen actually could use a boost but Bedell clearly wasn't someone right on the doorstep to the big league club.