2024 NLCS MVP Listed As Missing Piece For Cardinals In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high right now after having won their ninth consecutive game on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The offense is clicking, the starting pitching remains dominant, and the bullpen has begun to solidify. At the moment, there isn't anything that is dragging the Cardinals down.
There are a few players though who haven't lived up to expectations. Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker were expected to be centerpieces in 2025, and both have struggled at the plate, which may force the Cardinals hand.
In The Athletic's latest addition of "Wish you were here," Johnny Flores Jr. listed ex-Cardinal and reigning NLCS MVP Tommy Edman as the piece they were missing.
"The Cardinals have received a grand total of 0.3 bWAR from right fielders, with Jordan Walker putting up a particularly ugly minus-0.4 bWAR as the club’s primary right fielder. In 30 games with the Dodgers, Edman has put up 1.2 bWAR, with a 129 OPS+," Flores writes.
"While the 2024 NLCS MVP did help the Cardinals land Erick Fedde, who recently went the distance against the Nationals for his first complete game shutout, Edman’s bat would have helped a 22-19 club further close the gap in the NL Central in what has been a surprising start for a team many expected to be early sellers."
Edman is currently on the injured list, but his switch-hitting abilities and defensive versatility make him a valuable asset.
If he were still on the roster, the Cardinals offense could be even better than it currently is.
