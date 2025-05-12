Cardinals $15 Million Starter May Have Boosted His Trade Value
Erick Fedde took the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night and pitched the game of his life, striking out eight batters in a complete-game shutout as the Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals 10-0.
St. Louis went on to sweep the series and run their win streak up to eight games, their highest since their 17-game win streak in 2021. Fedde is now 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA, and he bounced back from two rough starts in a big way.
Fedde is on an expiring contract. It's not clear yet what the Cardinals will do at the trade deadline, but Zachary Rotman of FanSided notes that Fedde's trade value should be higher after his shutout, and that if the Cardinals do sell, he should be traded along with other veterans.
"Nobody realistically expects this team to make the postseason, especially in a loaded National League," Rotman writes.
"Given that, the Cardinals have been widely expected to sellers once July's trade deadline arrives, and this performance shows that Fedde could be the first to go."
The Cardinals picked up Fedde at last year's trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox. When he's right, he can eat innings and be a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter.
If the Cardinals fall out of contention, there will certainly be plenty of teams who show interest in the veteran right-hander. Rental pitchers can also fetch some decent prospects, so Fedde could help St. Louis strengthen their farm system at the trade deadline this summer.
We'll see where St. Louis stands at the deadline.
