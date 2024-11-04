Cardinals $80 Million Star Reportedly Could Be Pursued By Mets This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals significantly improved their pitching staff last offseason but could see key pitchers from their arsenal dealt this winter.
After recently declining Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Keynan Middelton's club options for 2025, the Cardinals are expected to seek the trade market as the front office looks to reduce payroll.
Consequently, one of St. Louis' top relievers will likely be placed on the trade block and a National League East rival has been mentioned as a potential suitor.
"They (New York Mets) could be involved in talks with the (Milwaukee) Brewers for Devin Williams or with the Cardinals for Ryan Helsley," ESPN's Buster Olney wrote Monday when discussing the Mets' offseason agenda.
Helsley is coming off a career year in which he logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Despite being the most valuable arm in the Cardinals bullpen, it might be wise for St. Louis to trade Helsley this offseason.
With the Cardinals seemingly headed for a complete, multi-year rebuild, holding onto one of the most talented closing pitchers in the league doesn't make sense.
It could be a while before St. Louis is a perennial postseason contender, so the front office needs to maximize the trade value of star players who are taking up considerable space on the payroll.
The 30-year-old is entering his final year of arbitration and is expected to receive a significant pay raise. According to Spotrac, Helsley's projected market value is roughly $80 million over a six-year deal, translating to nearly $13 million annually.
The Mets are among the most potent big-market teams, so seeing Helsley dealt to New York this winter wouldn't be shocking. Hopefully, trading the flamethrower will help the Cardinals retool their weak farm system by landing a decent haul of prospects in exchange.
