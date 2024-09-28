Cardinals Flamethrower Breaks Incredible Franchise Record Amid Career Year
The St. Louis Cardinals are down to the final two games of their season as they take on the San Francisco Giants out west to wrap up another difficult season.
Although the Cardinals fanbase is frustrated beyond measure after watching their team miss the playoffs by a long shot two years in a row, the 2024 season wasn't entirely terrible for St. Louis.
After all, the Cardinals unleashed one of the best relievers in the game, who just broke a nearly untouchable franchise record in Friday's late-night victory over the Giants.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley recorded his No. 49 save of the season Friday against San Francisco, passing Trevor Rosenthal's previous franchise record of 48 for the most saves logged in a single season by a St. Louis closer, set in 2015.
Helsley's latest save also puts him at the top of the leaderboards for the most recorded by any closing pitcher this season -- the runner-up is Cleveland Guardians Emmanuel Clase with 47.
The 30-year-old is projected to win National League Reliever of the Month after posting an unbelievable first season as the Cardinals solidified closer.
The fireballer has recorded a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
It's expected that Helsley will demand a hefty raise this offseason as he enters his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter.
There's always the chance St. Louis could trade him to avoid having to match his expensive price tag but given that the bullpen, led by Helsley, was the most reliable piece of this year's roster, it's unlikely the Cardinals would deal him away.
With two more games left to go -- can Helsley set himself apart and become the only Cardinals closer to post 50 saves in a single season?
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Frontline Starter Would 'Be A Fool' To Pursue Reunion This Offseason