Cardinals $81 Million Fireballer Linked To Tigers In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently winning games after starting the season 14-19. Coming into Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they were 28-23 and had won 14 of their last 18 games.
Still, that hasn't stopped trade speculation. The team has several players on expiring contracts that could be of interest to other contending teams. One such player is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley was at the center of trade rumors last offseason, but was ultimately held onto by St. Louis. Several teams could use bullpen help.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell proposed the idea of St. Louis sending Helsley to the Detroit Tigers.
"They could use a few more upgrades, including one in the bullpen. If the Tigers are looking to upgrade their bullpen, a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to land closer Ryan Helsley would be a dream come true. And it's a deal the Tigers can afford to pull off this season," Pressnell wrote.
"The Tigers have the prospect capital. Detroit has one of the best and deepest farm systems in baseball."
Helsley got hit around a bit in his outing on Friday night, allowing two runs but ultimately earning his 10th save of the season. The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA on the season.
Even with St. Louis in contention, it would make sense to trade Helsley so that they can replenish their farm system with more prospects. That would allow them to stay true to their "reset."
We'll see where things stand at the trade deadline.
