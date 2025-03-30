Cardinals Announce Lineup For Series Finale Vs. Twins: Two Youngsters Draw First Starts
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a hot start in 2025. They came into this season not expected to contend due to their "reset." However, they have won their first two games against the Minnesota Twins and are now going for a sweep.
They have not started a season 3-0 since 2006, when they won their 10th World Series title.
They have announced their lineup for Sunday's series finale against Minnesota. There are a few notable differences.
Nolan Gorman and Pedro Pages are drawing their first starts while manager Oli Marmol sits Jordan Walker and Ivan Herrera. Katie Woo of The Athletic tweeted the whole lineup for the series finale.
"Off day for Herrera, Walker. Gorman & Pagés get their first starts of the year.
Dudes going for the sweep against MIN:
1. Nootbaar 9
2. Contreras DH
3. Donovan 7
4. Arenado 5
5. Burleson 3
6. Gorman 4
7. Pagés 2
8. Scott II 8
9. Winn 6
SP: Pallante"
The Cardinals were hoping to give more playing time to players such as Pages and Gorman in 2025. It's partially why Willson Contreras has moved to first base and stands to reason why Nolan Arenado was at the center of trade rumors this past offseason.
Sunday's series finale has the Cardinals going with a slightly different look as they try to pull off their first sweep of the 2025 season.
Gorman is looking to bounce back from a year in which he hit just .203 and was demoted late in the season, while Pages is looking to stake a claim to play more frequently.
More MLB: Cardinals 26-Year-Old Infielder Predicted To Get Called Up, Stick With Roster