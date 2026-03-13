MLB Mock Trade: Cardinals Send 28-Year-Old Outfielder to Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the more aggressive teams in the league this offseason, but it's not in the way that the fans would have liked. Instead of adding a lot of talent to the big-league level like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and other big markets have, the Cardinals have taken a few steps backwards to plan for the future.

They've traded players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray this offseason. In return, they've been able to net a haul of prospects that has boosted their farm system to one of the best units in the league.

The next player who could be on the move is outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who's recovering from offseason double heel surgery. Trading Nootbaar now would be the low risk move. If they wait for him to return, he could struggle early on after such a big offseason surgery. This would plummet his trade value. While his value isn't too high right now because he's injured, it's better than it would be if he struggled early in the season.

The New York Mets could be the perfect team to pursue a big trade for him this offseason.

Here's how it could happen:

This mock trade would send Nootbaar to the Mets in exchange for prospects Nick Morabito and Brendan Girton.

Why this would work for the Mets

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For the Mets, they need more talent and depth at the big league level in their outfield. Luis Robert Jr. is a question mark. He has the potential and his defense is good enough to stick in center field every day, but his bat has struggled. Tyrone Taylor didn't show much last year either.

Having a platoon of Taylor and Nootbaar in the outfield would be a much better option than trotting Taylor out there every day. This also opens up the flexibility to run with four or five outfielders in a bit of a rotation, where Juan Soto is the only everyday player.

Why this would work for the Cardinals

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) high fives teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly out hit by designated hitter Ivan Herrera (not pictured) in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals can land a big league ready outfielder like Morabito, they would have to take the deal. Morabito is the No. 13 ranked prospect in the Mets system, per MLB Pipeline. He slashed .273/.348/.385 in Double-A last season after posted back to back seasons with an OPS over .800.

Girton is a high upside pitcher who could be added as depth in the Cardinals system. He has a bit of a walk problem, as most high upside pitching prospects do, but the righty is still very young in his pro ball career.

This pair of prospects would elevate the Cardinals system even more.