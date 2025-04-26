Cardinals Are Holding Back Top Pitching Prospect After Strong 2024 Showing
The St. Louis Cardinals came into play on Saturday with an 11-15 record and sat in fourth place in the National League Central. 5 1/2 games back of the first place Chicago Cubs.
The starting rotation has performed well, but the offense has gone quiet and the bullpen has cost them numerous games. They also have played well at home but have only won two of their first 13 road games, which is a recipe for disaster.
The Cardinals plans to "reset" have been met with confusion. Certain players are blocked. Scott Plaza of FanSided noted that top pitching prospect Michael McGreevy is being held back by the organization.
"A spot in the 2025 rotation at the start of the season always seemed like a lofty goal for Michael McGreevy after the Cardinals planned to hold on to Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Andre Pallante, and Erick Fedde, which left only one spot for the fifth starter competition. Near the end of Spring Training, the Cardinals noted that they were discussing the possibility of a six-man rotation, and the expectation was that both Matz and McGreevy would fill those final spots with Liberatore moving to the bullpen. Since that did not happen as expected, McGreevy was optioned down to Memphis despite a spring that saw him pitch to a 1.06 ERA without walking a batter in 16.2 innings," Plaza wrote.
McGreevy saw limited time in the Major Leagues last season, but he went 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA and has only gotten better.
The Cardinals wanted to promise their young players a full runway in 2025, so it seems counterintuitive that McGreevy is stuck at Triple-A Memphis. We'll see if he ends up getting a chance at some point this year.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Make Surprising Addition This Summer