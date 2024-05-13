Cardinals Could Poach Recently DFA'd Hurler From Mariners Pitching Pipeline
The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves sitting comfortably in last place in the National League Central again but unlike last year, the pitching staff isn't the problem.
Nonetheless, there have been quite a few notable injuries to St. Louis' pitching arsenal that have forced the Cardinals to make some moves to accommodate for their lack of depth.
In the wake of St. Louis having to scramble their roster around to fill pitching voids, a recently DFA'd reliever could be a suitable option for the Cardinals to bolster their rotation.
Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller was designated for assignment to open a spot for starter Bryan Woo after returning from the 15-day injured list, the team announced last Saturday.
Miller has posted a 3.09 ERA with a 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .186 batting average against and a 0.77 WHIP in 11 2/3 innings across nine games pitched for Seattle this season.
The 28-year-old has only logged 42 2/3 innings pitched in the big leagues throughout four seasons played. The young journeyman has pitched for six different clubs -- The Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle.
Throughout his minor league career, he's recorded a respectable 1.27 WHIP with a 600-to-205 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .246 batting average against.
The Cardinals should claim Miller to add depth to their bullpen -- even if it means sending him down to the minors at first.
With Miller performing fairly well in what little he's pitched in 2024, it might be worth it for St. Louis to bring him in and see what he can do.
