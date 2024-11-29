Cardinals Could Target Phillies Top Prospect In Exchange For All-Star Closer
The St. Louis Cardinals have some work to do this offseason. However, that work won't include building a contending team for 2025. Instead, they will focus on rebuilding and prioritize their youth.
Closer Ryan Helsley is increasingly likely to be traded away, and if the Cardinals do trade their All-Star closer and single season saves leader, they can expect to receive a haul of prospects in exchange.
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that has been linked to Helsley this offseason, as they are in need of a closer with Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez both free agents.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed top prospect Justin Crawford as a possible trade chip with the winter meetings approaching. Perhaps the Cardinals could take a look at him.
"Justin Crawford immediately became one of the team's top prospects when he was taken No. 17 overall in the 2022 draft, and he has hit .316/.371/.442 with 72 extra-base hits and 99 steals in 213 games over three minor league seasons," Reuter wrote.
"The son of former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford, he offers a similarly full toolbox with the potential to be an impact table-setter offensively and a standout defender in the outfield, but his proximity to the majors could make him a trade chip."
Crawford won't be Major League ready for a while, but he slashed .313/.360/.444 with nine home runs, 61 RBI, 42 stolen bases and 38 extra-base hits in the minors this year. The Cardinals are thin on outfield prospects and Crawford could help them replenish their supply.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Replace Ryan Helsley With Yankees All-Star If Traded