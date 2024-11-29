Cardinals Urged To Replace Ryan Helsley With Yankees All-Star If Traded
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen was a weapon in 2024 but there's a chance that changes are on the way.
St. Louis had the seventh-best bullpen ERA in 2024 at 3.64. The Cardinals did a great job rebuilding the bullpen ahead of the 2024 campaign and it didn't hurt that All-Star closer Ryan Helsley put together a historic season.
Helsley won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award after logging a 2.04 ERA across 65 games to go along with 49 saves. He was fantastic for the Cardinals last season but has just one more year of team control before hitting free agency.
Because of this, there has been a lot of chatter about a possible trade on the horizon. FanSided's Josh Jacobs put together a list of players the team should consider bringing in and suggested New York Yankees All-Star Clay Holmes if Helsley were to be moved.
"Clay Holmes," Jacobs said. "Already linked to the Cardinals by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, for former Yankees' closer could fill the gap that is likely going to be left when Ryan Helsley is traded. He's posted a 3.71 ERA in his career and has been particularly good over his last four seasons. He could later be flipped by the Cardinals at the trade deadline or just replace the production that Helsley left behind."
Holmes joined the Yankees in 2021 and has been with the team ever since. He was named an All-Star in two of the last three seasons. Holmes hasn't logged an ERA above 3.60 since 2019. He is projected to get a four-year, $54 million deal this winter in free agency. The Cardinals would be wise to bring him in if Helsley leaves.
