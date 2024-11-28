Cardinals Could Trade All-Star Closer To Orioles In Exchange For Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals may be trading some key pieces away as part of their rebuild this offseason. They finished 83-79 and missed the postseason for the second consecutive year.
Even with Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras already having expressed their desires to remain in St. Louis, players such as Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley could be on the way out. Helsley will fetch the Cardinals the best possible return, which likely will include top prospects that may be Major League ready.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Baltimore Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo as a player that could be traded before the winter meetings. Perhaps the Cardinals could target him if they trade Helsley to Baltimore.
"The Baltimore Orioles decided to exercise their player option on Ryan O'Hearn and to tender a contract to Ramón Urías, which might serve as an indication they are not ready to rely on Coby Mayo to fill a significant role in the big leagues," Reuter wrote.
"They showed a willingness to deal MLB-ready talent last offseason when they sent Joey Ortiz and DL Hall to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes trade, and they are once again looking for an ace-caliber starter this winter."
Mayo slashed .293/.372/.592 with 25 home runs, 73 RBI and 54 extra-base hits in the minor leagues this past season. He struggled a bit after making his big-league debut, going 4-for-41 with 22 strikeouts.
But the Cardinals are looking to prioritize youth, and if he is acquired for Helsley, he could fit into their everyday plans almost instantly and add to an already promising young core in St. Louis.
It will be interesting to see what kind of package they can get for Helsley and if Mayo could be part of it if they trade with the Orioles.
