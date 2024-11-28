Ex-Braves Slugger With Chaim Bloom Link Could Fit With Cardinals
We should start to see movement across Major League Baseball in the not-so-distant future.
The first big move of the offseason already happened with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers landing two-time Cy Young Award Blake Snell this past week. That could be the trigger that starts to set off free agency.
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off at the beginning of December and there should be a lot of moves around then. The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be a team to watch as they look to make deals.
It seems likely that the Cardinals are going to alter the organization through trades with Nolan Arenado being mentioned a lot. Although the Cardinals likely won't make any big additions this offseason, it could make sense to bring in some cheap veterans to add some depth.
One player who could make some sense is former Atlanta Braves All-Star Adam Duvall. He didn't have a great 2024 season and had 11 home runs, drove in 30 runs, and slashed .182/.245/.323 across 104 games played.
Although he didn't have a great season, he has a connection to Chaim Bloom as both were with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. Duvall was much better in 2023 and had 21 home runs and 58 RBIs across 92 games played.
St. Louis dealt with a lot of injuries in the outfield in 2024 so it could make sense to add another veteran piece to add depth. Duvall is projected to get a one-year deal this offseason worth $1.8 million from Spotrac. He's available and could work for St. Louis.
