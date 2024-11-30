Cardinals Could Trade Embattled Slugger To Giants As Part Of Rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a slight rebuild this offseason, which means they will be trading away certain players and clearing paths for some of their younger players.
One player that could be traded is third baseman Nolan Arenado. That would clear up a spot at third base for Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, or top prospect Thomas Saggese.
Josh Jacobs of FanSided noted that if the Cardinals do trade Arenado, they could send him to the San Francisco Giants, even with Matt Chapman already at third base, as Arenado has expressed a willingness to shift to first base.
"The San Francisco Giants are a sneaky pick to join the Nolan Arenado sweepstakes now that we know he could potentially play first base for them," Jacobs wrote.
"Chapman is still at the peak of his powers defensively, so if Arenado was dealt to the Giants, I would assume that he would remain the starting third baseman over Arenado. But if the Giants did look to acquire Arenado, I think they would be an example of a team that would have him float between DH, first base, and third base, whenever Chapman needed a day off his feet."
Even if Arenado is traded, the Cardinals have options at third base. In addition to Saggese, Gorman and Donovan, St. Louis could even hand the reins over to Jordan Walker, allowing him to shift back to his natural position after spending a few years in the outfield.
We'll see what the Cardinals have in store this winter for Arenado.
