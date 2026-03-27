Two Cardinals Stole the Show on Opening Day, Outside of JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals have just one game under their belt in the 2026 Major League Baseball season, but it was a fun one.

St. Louis faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and the showdown had a bit of everything. Matthew Liberatore looked great as the club's Opening Day starter as he went five innings and allowed just one run. No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt looked like a seasoned veteran in his first big league game and even launched his first MLB homer.

JJ WETHERHOLT 😤



He leaves the yard in his Major League debut! pic.twitter.com/4NNDZYirt6 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

The game itself also featured a wild comeback by the Cardinals. St. Louis and Tampa Bay were tied 1-1 heading into the sixth innings before the Rays exploded for six runs and took a 7-1 lead. The Cardinals wasted no time in response and put up eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-7 lead. These two teams combined to score 14 runs in the sixth inning alone. Wild. Ultimately, the Cardinals would come out on top, 9-7, and Ryne Stanek slammed the door closed for the save.

Two Cardinals who stood out vs. the Rays

Sep 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It was a great game overall. Wetherholt is going to get the vast majority of the headlines, but he wasn't the only one who had a good day. Victor Scott II and Alec Burleson were both huge in the contest. They both went 3-for-4. Scott was 3-for-4 with three singles, one run scored and also stole two bases. Burleson went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs, one walk and two runs scored.

Arguably, neither of these two has gotten the buzz that they probably should have coming into the 2026 season. Burleson is coming off a season in which he slashed .290/.343/.459 with 18 homers and 69 RBIs while winning his first Silver Slugger Award. Now, he has a much more stable role with the team as the club's first baseman.

Scott slashed .216/.305/.296 in his first full season in the majors with five homers, 37 RBIs and 34 stolen bases in 138 games played. Scott was one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but his bat wasn't at the same level, although he was dynamic on the base paths. If his bat can take a step forward, then we're talking about a legit, All-Star-level center fielder. He was in the 99th percentile in outs above average out there in center field in 2025. If he can be a league-average hitter, then we'd be talking about a dynamic player. If he's above-average offensively, then we're talking about a star.

It was a near-perfect Opening Day for the Cardinals and these two are a big reason why.