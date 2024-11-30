Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals To 'Field Interest' In Trade For $44M Starter, Per Insider

Will the Cardinals pull off a trade in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly will look different by the time Opening Day rolls around to kick off the 2025 season.

There's always a chance that the Cardinals could look to add cheap pieces throughout the offseason, but the most talked about possible moves for St. Louis this offseason have revolved around who the club could cut ties with.

St. Louis certainly could be active in the trade market. One player who has been discussed the most is star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He isn't the only player who has been in rumors, though. Another player the club reportedly will "field interest" in is hurler Steven Matz, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

"They are not pursuing this winter’s headliners like (Blake Snell) or (Juan Soto), and (John Mozeliak) has downplayed the likelihood of spending much on free agents," Goold said." The Cardinals have been more active in trade discussions, depth moves, and outfitting a development staff. They expect to field interest in several pitchers, including Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz."

Helsley has been discussed much more than Matz this offseason in trade chatter but it's not shocking that both could be moved. The Cardinals are looking for ways to reset the organization and dealing a hurler like Matz for prospects couldn't hurt.

Matz has one year left on a four-year, $44 million deal with St. Louis. Once the top free agent hurlers fly off the market, the trade market likely will start to heat up. Maybe a contender will want to take a chance on him.

