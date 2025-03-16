Cardinals expected to give ample opportunities to duo of young catchers
The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make with their roster heading into the final full week of spring training. 2025 was supposed to be a "reset" year, but St. Louis finds itself with several players that could be blocked as a result of Nolan Arenado still being on the roster.
One spot where both candidates should see ample time is the catcher position. With Willson Contreras now playing first base, the Cardinals are going with Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages.
Katie Woo of The Athletic predicts that both catchers will receive ample opportunities in 2025, even if one has the edge over the other in certain categories.
"The Cardinals haven’t announced who their starting catcher will be, though they could easily platoon the position. There might be an organizational preference to start Herrera based on offense — he hit .301 with an .800 OPS in 72 games last year — and his right-handed bat would help balance out a lefty-heavy roster. But Pagés has the upper hand defensively, as Herrera’s issues controlling the run game haven’t looked much better this spring. Either way, expect to see both young catchers plenty to start the year," Woo predicted.
If the Cardinals want to prioritize offense, then Herrera is the best option. But there is also merit to having Pages play, as he is the slightly superior defender. Either way, both catchers should see plenty of playing time to start the 2025 season.
We'll see who ultimately emerges as the full-time starter.
