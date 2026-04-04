Jordan Walker Crushes 459-Foot Grand Slam, Sets Cardinals Statcast Record

The St. Louis Cardinals faced off against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and young outfielder Jordan Walker continued his promising start to the 2026 Major League Baseball campaign.

Walker entered the 2026 campaign with questions all around him after inconsistent 2024 and 2025 seasons and has delivered so far. Walker has been able to show big-time pop. Entering Saturday's contest against the Tigers, Walker was in the 99th percentile in bat speed, 91st percentile in average exit velocity, and 87th percentile in hard hit rate. He certainly showed why against the Tigers as he blasted a 459-foot grand slam in the fifth inning of Saturday's contest.

459 FEET!



Jordan Walker's grand slam was absolutely CRUSHED! pic.twitter.com/2mPpD6hhsF — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2026

The Cardinals slugger launched a long one on Saturday

Apr 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) walks off the field before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Walker's blast was St. Louis' longest grand slam of the Statcast era, going back to 2015, and the club's longest homer since the start of 2025.

"Jordan Walker! 459 ft," Langs wrote. "The Cardinals’ longest grand slam under Statcast (2015). Their longest HR since the start of last season."

The Cardinals need Walker to look like the guy who broke onto the scene in Major League Baseball back in 2023. That year, Walker slashed .276/.342/.445 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs and looked every bit like the No. 1 prospect for St. Louis that he was at the time. The last two years were a step backward as his role with the organization shifted over and over again. But he finally is starting to look like himself again.

What should get the fanbase most hyped is the fact that this is a 23-year-old outfielder we're talking about. This isn't a guy who was once a top prospect and is now pushing 30 years old. He's the same age as some of the top prospects making the jump to the big leagues right now, like JJ Wetherholt for example. Walker and Wetherholt are both 23 years old. If he really has turned a corner and can live up to his lofty potential, him and Wetherholt could very well be the guys to build around into the future, along with Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, to name a few.

The point of the 2026 season is seeing what the organization has in these young guys and who should stay, and also who should go. Right when the Cardinals can answer those questions, it will be easier to invest in external pieces to take this team back to contention. Walker is a question mark with limitless upside. That's why he's so exciting. His homer on Saturday is just one example of what he can do.