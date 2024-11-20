Cardinals Four-Time Gold Glover Predicted To Cut Ties To Sign With Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals could part ways with several fan favorites this offseason as the front office looks for ways to trim payroll and open roster room for youngsters.
Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Keynan Middleton are off the books for 2025 after the three veteran hurlers' club options were declined, making them free agents.
Another notable name who is no longer on the Cardinals payroll could be a frequent visitor to Busch Stadium next season if the following transaction takes place.
"The Cardinals might not want (Paul) Goldschmidt to end up in Arizona (Diamondbacks) but at least he'd be out of the National League Central with limited attempts of doing damage against his former club," FanSided's Zachary Rotman wrote on Nov. 12 when discussing potential landing destinations for the St. Louis first baseman. "The Pittsburgh Pirates would offer Goldschmidt a sweet opportunity of staying in the division with as many attempts at going at the Cardinals as he'd like, though."
Goldschmidt is a free agent for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career after logging his poorest offensive performance this season.
Unfortunately for Goldy, his projected market value has plummeted to $13 million, according to Spotrac. Considering the five-time Silver Slugger earned $26 million in 2024 from the five-year, $130 million contract he signed with the Cardinals in 2020, he's no longer worth what he used to be.
If the seven-time All-Star bounces back next season, he could be a relatively low-risk, high-reward option for a small market club, such as the Pirates.
Pittsburgh lacks a solid first baseman and is desperate to bolster its offense this winter. Seeing Goldschmidt in a Bucs uniform next year could be a genuine possibility.
