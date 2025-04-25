Cardinals Insider Calls Out Team For Faulty Strategy Regarding 'Reset'
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a rough start. They'll begin play on Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at home following a 1-6 road trip against the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
They own a 10-15 record after 25 games and will look to right the ship this weekend. 2025 was meant to be a transition year in which St. Louis would allow runway for younger players.
This includes relief pitchers. However, that is not a viable strategy with bullpen arms. On X, Katie Woo criticized the Cardinals for their faulty strategy regarding their self-proclaimed "reset" season.
"The difference between extended runway with position players and relievers is that when relievers struggle, it can flip a game from a win to a loss. The heightened scrutiny makes sticking with certain relief arms even more difficult," Woo posted
"Yet, this is what the Cardinals pledged."
While it's important for the Cardinals to see what they have in young players, it mainly only works with the starting rotation and position players. The Cardinals need to get a full season out of players such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, Victor Scott II and Matthew Liberatore to see what those players are capable of.
However, bullpen arms are always volatile. They cycle through and some last while others don't. As Woo notes, bullpen performance often determines a win or a loss for a team, and when relievers struggle, teams will lose more frequently.
Clearly, the Cardinals strategy isn't working to perfection.
More MLB: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Makes Opinion On Playing Future Very Clear