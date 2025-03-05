Cardinals Insider Labels 2025 As 'Sink-Or-Swim' For Former Top Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering what they have described as a "reset" season, meaning that they hope to give playing time to young players. However, how they'll do that is anybody's guess, especially with Nolan Arenado still around and no moves made to address the Major League roster.
Two players in particular have big years ahead of them. Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman both struggled last year and were sent down to Triple-A. Now is their chance to prove themselves as capable Major League players.
Katie Woo described 2025 as a make-or-break season for both of them.
"If either player struggles throughout the season, will the Cardinals have their answer on their place in the organization going forward? This is a sink-or-swim season for both former top prospects," Woo wrote. "While their runway will be extended, it’s not limitless. With other young players (Alec Burleson, Thomas Saggese, Luken Baker and eventually JJ Wetherholt) in the mix, the youth-first mentality should still take precedent, even if Gorman or Walker don’t produce."
Indeed, 2025 is going to be an important year for Walker and Gorman. If they don't produce, the Cardinals will eventually be forced to go with other options such as Alec Burleson and Thomas Saggese, who have better recent track records.
The Cardinals are hoping both players can bounce back, and if they can, the offense should at least improve some. But it may not be enough to put them in contention. We'll see if either player can produce in 2025.
